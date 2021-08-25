Colin Bird Buys 2,054,700 Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) Stock

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) insider Colin Bird purchased 2,054,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

LON XTR opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00. Xtract Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.90.

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.