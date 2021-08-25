Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $407.00

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market capitalization of $378,870.62 and $407.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinsuper Ecosystem Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00783156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00100203 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.