Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.71. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 1,451 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,957,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,720,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,852,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

