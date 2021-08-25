City Office REIT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,882 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,903% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $699.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.