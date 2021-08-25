Citigroup Initiates Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:GXO opened at $84.05 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.