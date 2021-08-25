Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,156. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $797.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.77.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citi Trends stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Citi Trends worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

