Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,156. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.87.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Equities analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

