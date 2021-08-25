Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Summit Wireless Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.57% and a negative return on equity of 139.82%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WISA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

