Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 9,118 Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 967,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

