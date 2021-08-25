Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,541,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,217 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $187,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,182,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

