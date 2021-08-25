Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. 1,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,552. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.