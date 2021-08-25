CIBC Lowers Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Price Target to C$11.00

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NSRXF. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

OTCMKTS:NSRXF opened at $6.51 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

