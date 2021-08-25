CIBC Boosts Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$9.00

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s previous close.

MMX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.60.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.47 and a 12 month high of C$7.78. The stock has a market cap of C$845.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.31.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

