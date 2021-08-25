Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.