Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $181.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CB traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.19. 26,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,786. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

