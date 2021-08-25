Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,915.66

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,915.66 and last traded at $1,915.66, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,891.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,695.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

