Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $92.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,605.00, a PEG ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84. Chewy has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Chewy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.