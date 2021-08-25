Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.76. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $132.43.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

