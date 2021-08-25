Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.28. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CHMG traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

