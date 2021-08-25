Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. United Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 165,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 119,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD opened at $238.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

