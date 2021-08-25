Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of -2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95. Centogene has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 202,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

