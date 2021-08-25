Centaur One Day Volume Hits $739,499.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Centaur has a market cap of $4.18 million and $739,499.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00782866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00100734 BTC.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

