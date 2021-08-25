Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 294 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 549 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £225.09 ($294.08).

On Monday, June 21st, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 549 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £225.09 ($294.08).

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Centaur Media Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20.94 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The firm has a market cap of £71.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is -0.63%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

