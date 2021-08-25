Celo Hits One Day Volume of $28.79 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Celo has a market capitalization of $861.42 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00006234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

