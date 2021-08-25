Celo Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $53.72 million and approximately $627,343.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00783156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00100203 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 53,686,910 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

