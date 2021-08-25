Celo 1-Day Volume Tops $23.45 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $887.53 million and approximately $23.45 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00006316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00157884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,085.65 or 1.00151876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.74 or 0.01029845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.10 or 0.06592567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

