Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

