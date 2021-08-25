CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

