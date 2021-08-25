Castle Trading Down 38.5% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $28,694.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.08 or 0.00511472 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003709 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.96 or 0.01161368 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.