CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

CASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CASI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

