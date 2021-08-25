Capital Square LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $211.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

