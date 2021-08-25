Capital One Financial Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 174.13 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

