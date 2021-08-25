Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Down 0.6%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 106,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 143,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $716.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $24,787,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

