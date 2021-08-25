Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE: CAR.UN):

8/17/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.50.

8/13/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$68.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.50 to C$68.50.

6/28/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$60.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.45. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$42.22 and a 12-month high of C$62.71.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

