Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.59

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.59 and last traded at C$15.54, with a volume of 419498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.80.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.63.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$692.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.9106498 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.