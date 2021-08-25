Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

