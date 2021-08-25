Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 175.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

