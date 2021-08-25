CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.88.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

