CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Tops $57.56 on Major Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for $57.56 or 0.00120341 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $211,736.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00781501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00100112 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

