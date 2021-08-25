C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 1,060 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.88. 15,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

