C WorldWide Group Holding A S Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.
NYSE:RHI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,507. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.20. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
Featured Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.