C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

BMRN stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.30, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.