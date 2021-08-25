Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.95.

BURL opened at $345.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

