Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Insider Michael Alan Farmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.