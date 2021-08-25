Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.07

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 1849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.