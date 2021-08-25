Brokers Set Expectations for Triumph Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

TGI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

TGI stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

