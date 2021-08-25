Brokers Offer Predictions for Amryt Pharma plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

AMYT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $423.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

