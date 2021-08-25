Brokers Issue Forecasts for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

