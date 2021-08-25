Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Target Price at $30.29

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $4,583,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $4,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,571. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. VIZIO’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

