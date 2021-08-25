Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Target Price at $22.00

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. Aegis increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of UMH opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $24.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 359,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,803,000 after buying an additional 469,147 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

